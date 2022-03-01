ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You are a useless gov’t for failing to find an alternative to rejected e-levy – Adongo fires

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has lambasted the ruling government over its inability to find an alternative source of revenue following the rejection of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government after failing to settle on an alternative for the past four months is simply a useless government.

"You have a president and a Minister, you presented a budget to the people for four months. You claim that the pillar of your budget is 6.9 billion E-Levy. The people say they cannot pay E-Levy. Within four months you are unable to find alternative financing sources to plug this gap.

“You must obviously be a useless government to the people of Ghana for you to be struggling in four months in fact the Minister for Finance keeps talking down on his own economy, thereby scaring away investors and scaring anybody who still has the slightest hope in our Ghanaian economy,” Isaac Adongo told Citi News on Monday evening.

The Bolgatanga Central MP further shared the view that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been reckless in utterances made concerning the state of the country’s economy.

He said contrary to the fear that the economy will soon collapse, the fact is that the economy has already collapsed under the current government.

“I have never seen a Minister of Finance as reckless as Ken Ofori-Atta. The economy is gone,” Isaac Adongo said while adding, “They failed, they don’t have the capacity, they must begin to use the men of Ghana to solve the problems.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Support gov’t’s economic recovery programmes – Akufo-Addo appeals to organised labour
01.03.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t to cut expenditure of Ministries, Departments and agencies by 20% – Akufo-Addo
01.03.2022 | Headlines
E-levy is the price we must pay for Ghana Beyond Aid; it's in your interest; we can't keep begging – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
28.02.2022 | Headlines
"Gov't determined to find satisfactory solution to UTAG strike" - Akufo-Addo
28.02.2022 | Headlines
"E-Levy will expand tax base for sustained development, reduce debt burden" — Akufo-Addo
28.02.2022 | Headlines
“5.6% GDP growth in covid-19 times much better than 3.4% under Mahama” – Akufo-Addo jabs
28.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia join veterans to mark February 28 Christiansborg crossroads shooting incident
28.02.2022 | Headlines
Passing E-levy will be in the interest of the public – Akufo-Addo
28.02.2022 | Headlines
We need ‘horrendous’, ‘horrible’, ‘wicked’ e-levy ‘immediately’ to prevent economy from collapsing – Raymond Atuguba
28.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line