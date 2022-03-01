ModernGhana logo
Teacher Unions demand ‘COLA’ to survive the economic hardship

Teacher Unions demand 'COLA' to survive the economic hardship
Teacher Unions across the country have called on government to institute a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to enable members survive the economic challenges facing the country.

The Unions comprising of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-G) and the Teacher and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) want the government to institute the allowance scheme to supplement the take home salary of members amidst the economic challenges facing the country.

According to a statement Co-signed by the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas T. Musah; President of NAGRAT, Eric Agbe-Cabonou; President CCT-GH, King Ali Awudu, and the General Secretary, TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye, “in recent times, Ghanaians have been experiencing incessant fuel increases, normally without advance notice; electricity is having its equal share of astronomical increases, while prices of foodstuffs and other consumables keep sky-rocketing, all to the detriment of a helpless and hapless citizen.”

The Unions indicated that the take home pay of members “does not really take them home.”

They, therefore, want the government to institute a COLA to enable members continue to give of their best in the classroom.

