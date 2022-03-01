E-Levy sign of bad governance of an insensitive government – GLOSARGG

Global Security for Africa Research and Good Governance [GLOSARGG] has described as “insensitive” government's determination to impose the E-Levy on the Ghanaian taxpayer.

The E-Levy seeks to impose a 1.75% levy on some electronic transactions: mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same Electronic Money Issuers (EMI), Mobile money transfers from accounts on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI, Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or another scheme), Transfers from mobile money accounts to bank accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or another scheme) and Bank transfers originating from a bank account belonging to an individual.

But the introduction of the bill has met stiff opposition from the opposition, who argue it will further compound the hardships of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The government, however, insist that E-levy is a must to expand the tax base for sustained development and reduce debt burden.

GLOSARGG, on the other hand holds the view that any government that adheres to the principles of good governance should listen to the cry of its citizens in the midst of crises as the world is experiencing currently vis-à-vis the covid-19 pandemic in order to take measures to lessen their plights and not to increase their agony.

GLOSARGG in a statement signed by the Executive Secretary, Francis Ahovi, said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has little or no respect for accountability, proper consultation of stakeholders on policies, consensus building and toleration of diversified but constructive views.

GLOSARGG noted that the lack of accountability on the part of the government is a demotivation for well-minded citizens to continue paying heavy taxes since they do not see, feel nor told the value of the taxes they are paying.

“We from the Global Security for Africa Research and Good Governance wish to unequivocally state that any government that do not account, consult, build consensus nor tolerate discerning views of its citizens is synonymous to insensitive and bad government distanced from democracy,” the statement said.

To get the economy back on track, GLOSARGG has suggested that the government must reduce the profligate spending and retrieve monies from wrong pockets, the President must sack and punish the unproductive and corrupt appointees from his government and also to invest heavily in agriculture, security and education sectors among others.

