Kumasi: Police arrest truck driver involved in Dr Mensah Market accident

2 HOURS AGO

The driver of the Rhino truck involved in a motor accident at Dr Mensah Market in Kumasi, on Sunday afternoon, killing two women has been arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwaku Buah, Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency on Monday morning that, the driver and his mate were in custody assisting the police in investigation.

The brakes of the truck with registration number AS 4403-12 loaded with bags of rice and groundnuts from Tamale, were alleged to have failed while descending a hill to offload the goods at the market.

In the process, it crashed into an oncoming Toyota Hiace bus, turned on its side and landed on some traders who were selling on the shoulders of the road.

Two of them died on the spot while others were injured.

DCOP Buah said one of the women was yet to be identified, while the other woman has been identified.

He said the police were investigating the accident.

GNA

