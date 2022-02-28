Two 'kente' weavers jailed 34 years for robbery

Two 'kente' weavers, Emmanuel Agbolosu and Selorm Agbenya, both 23 years, have been jailed to 17 years imprisonment each by a Tokor Circuit Court for conspiracy and robbery.

The two who pleaded guilty to the charges were sentenced accordingly with a third suspect, Moses Neto, 48 year-year-old electric welder, still standing trial for abetment of crime and unlawful possession of firearm for pleading not guilty.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Aikins Kaklaku, narrated to the Court presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu Behome that a complainant in the case reported to the Police that the trio in acting together, robbed him of his money, mobile phone and motorbike on February 17, this year.

He said the complainant, who was in charge of a Sanya motorbike was flagged by the convicts to pick them up to a farm around Glidzi Junction at Klikor Satsimadzi on the Klikor-Accra main road, which he obliged.

Travelling same day from Abor to Agbozume Srohume on his unregistered wine coloured Sanya motorbike valued at GH¢4,000.00 to buy standing brooms.

He said on reaching a section of the road under a baobab tree beside a footpath, the convicts asked the complainant to stop and when they alighted, one pulled out a locally manufactured gun from a pullover he wore, pointed same at the victim, and demanded he surrendered the motorbike and his handbag containing an amount of GH¢1,000.00.

He said while the complainant alighted from the bike, the other convict pulled out a short cutlass from the shorts he wore, assaulted him with it, forcibly collected the handbag, his mobile phone, emptied the bag of its content after which they sped off with the bike.

The prosecutor said the complainant ran to the main road and a good Samaritan came to the victim's rescue and assisted him with a mobile phone to elicit support to track the robbers.

He said the complainant received information that towns folks arrested the convicts, retrieved his mobile phone, visited the home of convicts' accomplice, Neto, at Abor Kpedzakope, where the motorbike was also retrieved after, which convicts along with the motorbike were handed over to the Police.

Sgnt Kaklaku said during investigations, convicts admitted to the offences with Agbolosu saying that the accused gave him the gun to rob someone of his motorbike for him, which he (Agbolosu) agreed to and recruited his friend (Agbenya) and that after the crime, they handed the bike and the gun to him.

He said the accused was subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime, adding that the short cutlass, pullover and a locally manufactured short gun were retrieved in a search of his home.

The case has been adjourned to March 10, this year, for prosecution to serve Neto with disclosure for hearing to begin

GNA