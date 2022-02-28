ModernGhana logo
U/E/R: One robbery suspect shot dead; police pursue others on Bolgatanga-Nyariga stretch

On the afternoon of February 27 the police in the Upper East Region gunned down a suspected robber during a shootout at the Nyariga Forest along the Bolgatanga-Nyariga stretch.

The police team, while on patrols, responded to intelligence gathered that armed robbers were attacking traders from the Nyariga market.

Upon getting to the said location, the team encountered three young men wielding pump-action guns.

The robbers engaged the police in a shootout and one was gunned down in the process but the two others managed to escape.

The injured suspect was rushed to the Regional Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer, the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the Regional Hospital Morgue for preservation.

Items retrieved from him include the pump-action gun with serial No. MVS4951A loaded with five (5) rounds of BB cartridge ammunition he was using.

Also, a backpack containing eleven rounds of the same BB cartridge ammunition was retrieved from the scene.

The police are appealing to the chiefs and people of Nyariga to volunteer any credible information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects.

