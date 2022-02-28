WAEC releases BECE 2021 results, 46 candidates entire results cancelled

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has today released the results of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

WAEC stated that it had hosted the results of the 572,167 students on the council’s website www.waecgh.org .

It noted that the results have been sent to the various schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Directors of Education.

The statement noted that out of the 572,167 candidates who sat for the exam, 287,730 were males and 284,437 were females.

The registered candidates constituted some 61 visually impaired students and 321 hearing-impaired students with 86 candidates having special assessment needs as well as other conditions.

Out of the hundreds of thousands of students who sat for the exam, 138 candidates had some subjects cancelled for smuggling into the exam hall foreign materials while 46 candidates had their entire results cancelled as a result of impersonation and bringing mobile phones into the exam hall.

WAEC also said it is withholding the subject results of 148 candidates and the entire results of 109 candidates.

Some scripts of certain candidates from 24 schools are also undergoing scrutiny and the withheld results may be cancelled or released based on the findings of investigators.

See full statement below