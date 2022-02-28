ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAEC releases BECE 2021 results, 46 candidates entire results cancelled

Education WAEC releases BECE 2021 results, 46 candidates entire results cancelled
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has today released the results of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

WAEC stated that it had hosted the results of the 572,167 students on the council’s website www.waecgh.org .

It noted that the results have been sent to the various schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Directors of Education.

The statement noted that out of the 572,167 candidates who sat for the exam, 287,730 were males and 284,437 were females.

The registered candidates constituted some 61 visually impaired students and 321 hearing-impaired students with 86 candidates having special assessment needs as well as other conditions.

Out of the hundreds of thousands of students who sat for the exam, 138 candidates had some subjects cancelled for smuggling into the exam hall foreign materials while 46 candidates had their entire results cancelled as a result of impersonation and bringing mobile phones into the exam hall.

WAEC also said it is withholding the subject results of 148 candidates and the entire results of 109 candidates.

Some scripts of certain candidates from 24 schools are also undergoing scrutiny and the withheld results may be cancelled or released based on the findings of investigators.

See full statement below

228202260035-vbrduhgtso-waec-on-bece-1.jpeg

228202260035-8cs1vjiuup-waec-on-bece-2.jpeg

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Education
ModernGhana Links
UG-UTAG returns to classroom
28.02.2022 | Education
UTAG members rejecting suspension of strike are exercising their right — UTAG UCC president
28.02.2022 | Education
St. Francis College of Education gets new principal, holds 13th & 14th congregation
28.02.2022 | Education
Nene Narh Boslobo I appeals for school facilities
28.02.2022 | Education
UTAG-KNUST votes to reject NEC’s decision to suspend strike
25.02.2022 | Education
Russia-Ukraine war: It's becoming difficult to evacuate Ghanaians – Ayorkor
25.02.2022 | Education
Salaga-South: 69 tertiary students get MP's scholarship
24.02.2022 | Education
UG to commence lectures on February 28
24.02.2022 | Education
Lectures at UCC begins on February 28 after UTAG’s decision to suspend strike
24.02.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line