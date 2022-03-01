ModernGhana logo
Upper East Region gets talent as man do wonders with plastic repair

Youth across the country have been tasked by the government to venture into entrepreneurship and not to only rely on government for everything.

The artisan sector is a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation. It is the second-largest employer in the developing world, behind only agriculture, generating incomes and providing important and unique skills development.

No wonder, Samuel Adongo a resident of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region is making difference with 'plastic repairs' skills he learned out of determination and perseverance especially when he realized there was no helper in and outside the family to take him through formal education.

According to Mr Adongo, he can now boast of over eleven (11) apprentices under him.

Narrating his story to this reporter, Mr Adongo said, one day he slept and woke up and had a feeling that he want to learn something for himself because the family was suffering badly.

Today, Mr Adongo said, he is happy with what he has achieved through his handwork and the contribution he has made in other people’s lives.

For Mr Adongo, fixing damaged plastic parts in cars and motorcycles, especially some expensive parts that could only be seen or gotten in Kumasi and Accra has become an everyday activity.

He said people from Tamale, Walewale, Bawku and neighbouring Burkina Faso patronize his services.

Mr Adongo, if supported financially by the government or any Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) could expand his skill to enable him to recruit and as well train more unemployed youth around.

Below is a video clip to watch:

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

