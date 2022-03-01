'Peacebuilding is shared responsibility — Tempane DCE to Bimobas

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Tempane District in the Upper East Region has admonished the people of Bimobas to continue playing their role in maintaining peace and stability in the district and the country as a whole.

Mr Anabida who was addressing the Bimobas at their 2022 Danjuar Festival said peace plays a vital role in fulfilling the socio-economic goals of a traditional area.

According to him, peacebuilding is a shared responsibility among all community members.

On the threat of terrorism in the region and some other parts of the country, the DCE appealed to all celebrants to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity or person to the security agencies.

"We must remember why we gather every year to celebrate Danjuar Festival. We celebrate as a way of giving thanks to the gods and ancestors, for entertainment, for reflection and stock-taking, and seizing the opportunity to set new development goals," he stated.

Speaking about government contribution to his district, Mr. Anabida noted that government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been so keen on matters of development since the creation of this district.

According to him, government has provided enormous development in the form of school infrastructure, rural electrification projects, 1 Village 1 Dam (1V1D), etc, to the Bimoba belt in the Tempane District Assembly.

"Together with our development partners, we have constructed classroom blocks in the following Bimoba communities; Tubong, Nambina, Kpinkpanyoung, Tafakuan, Kpalsaku, Nantiduug, and Demonyaa. Many communities including Bimpella, Nadigri, Nambina, Konkomada, Siguri, Samaduri, and Tubong in the Bimoba belt are beneficiary communities of the ongoing Rural Electrification Project. The government has also provided the Bimoba belt a fair share of its flagship One-Village One-Dam project, and these are sited at Nagani, Ninsum, and Kpinkpanyoung," he revealed.

The Chief of Kpikpira Naaba Danzuur II also used the medium to re-echoed the need for his people to unite as one and work towards development.

He stressed that peace is important to development as he called on all Bimobas in Ghana and neighboring countries to be ambassadors of peace.

However, the Chief also used the medium to advocate for tourists attraction centre's in the area to be developed.

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu who represented the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Danjuar Festival also added his voice by encouraging the people to continue embracing peace among one another.

He said, the government of NPP is ever ready and committed to bringing development to the area.

The theme for the 2022 Danjuar Festival was, "Building A Peaceful, Safe And Progressive Bimoba Land, The Role Of Stakeholders.”