Ghana Immigration to admit Ghana Card as travel document effective March 1

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has announced today that it would begin to admit Ghanaian passengers and dual nationals who possess the Ghana card and are returning to Ghana as travel document from March 1, 2022.

In its press statement sighted by Modern Ghana News, the Immigration service stated that the decision was as a result of the official recognition of the Ghana Card as an ICAO-complaint travel document.

According to GIS, the Ghana Card is only valid for entry into Ghana but cannot be used for travel in the sub-region as a result of unsigned bilateral agreements with other countries.

It added that Ghanaians who have renounced citizenship to obtain citizenship of another country are not eligible.

The new arrangement would allow Ghanaians who entered the country with a Ghana Card to leave on the same note.

Ghana Card holders travelling to Ghana would not need visas to enter the country.

The immigration service warned that a fraudulent person who acquires fake Ghana Cards would be denied entry or arrested.

See the full statement below.