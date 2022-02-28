UTAG members rejecting suspension of strike are exercising their right — UTAG UCC president

28.02.2022 LISTEN

The President of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi has stated that some members rejecting the decision to call off the strike are just exercising their right per the Association's constitution.

Speaking on Joy News today, he stated that, per the UTAG constitution, after the National Executive Committee has taken a decision, member campuses are also required to vote in favour or against the decision.

He indicated that, if majority of the members vote against the decision, then the NEC has no option than to reconsider the decision.

“This is a typical constitutional matter. The union has a constitutional provision which says that when the national leadership takes a decision of a such magnitude it must receive gratification from its members, but that same constitution also makes provision for the fact that when the campuses have voted the national executives would have to come back and check the situation and decide whether to resume the strike again or otherwise,” he told Joy News.

Dr. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi noted that the mass rejection only explains that members are not in agreement with the national leadership.

At the UCC campus, he indicated that the voting exercise waiting for the outcome to be announced however, from his own observations he could predict that about 81% would vote against the decision by UTAG NEC.

“The indication is that across most of the campuses they are rejecting the decision by the National Executive Committee of course on my campus election has just ended, the electoral commission is yet to declare, but I know for sure that roughly around 81% are saying no to the decision of NEC,” he intimated.

UTAG after a court order called it off its strike action however, after the decision was taken by the NEC, nine out of fifteen members campuses have voted against the decision of the NEC.