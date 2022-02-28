Ibrahim Mahama donates 1000 bags of rice, other items to Tamale Senior High School

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama on Monday donated food items to his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School, TAMASCO.

The donation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by his aide Rafik Mahama at the school premises in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The items include 1000 bags of rice, 100 bottles of cooking oil, 200 boxes of Mackerel and 200 boxes of tomato paste.

Mr. Rafik Mahama said the items are expected to cater for the students throughout the semester. "The school consume 986 bags of rice per semester but a total of 1000 bags were presented to the school. Other food items were also presented," he stated

According to him, his boss wants lives to be better for students on campus and the vulnerable or less privileged in society. “Mr. Ibrahim Mahama sent me from Accra to come and present these various food items to TAMASCO, his alma mater."

"This is the number of bags needed to take care of the entire students' population on campus for the semester. We hope the gesture will go a long way to inspire the students to study hard as they aspire to be great people in society," he emphasised.

Receiving the items on behalf of the School, the Headmaster expressed his gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for his continuous support to the school needs. “It’s a very good gesture and this will help solve any food challenges the school may encounter."

He noted Mr Mahama as an old student of the school, is also putting up a 550 Ultra-Modern dormitory for the school.

According to him, the facility will help solve the accommodation challenges students face on campus. He said, work kn the project which commenced in September last year is progressing very well.

The Headmaster indicated that work on the 550 - bed ultra-modern dormitory for the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) is 75% complete fully financed by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.