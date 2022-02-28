NDC drags Akufo-Addo to Commonwealth over criminal persecutions, harassment of members

28.02.2022 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dragged President Akufo-Addo to the Commonwealth Secretariat accusing the ruling government of human rights violations, criminal persecution and harassment of its members.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to bring to the attention of the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations various acts of human rights violations, criminal persecutions and harassment of its members and supporters by the Government of Ghana headed by His Excellency, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and calls upon the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations to advise and encourage the Government of Ghana to desist from these acts that threaten Ghana's peace and security,” part of the petition reads.

In a petition obtained by Modernghana News, it cites the cases of the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections where NDC’s candidate was attacked plus the arrest of National chairman Ofosu Ampofo, and the legal suit against Casiel Ato Forson as examples.

The NDC after running to the Commonwealth Secretariat insists that the actions of President Akufo-Addo's government create conditions that threaten Ghana's political stability and further erode the country's democratic values.

The NDC among other things wants the Commonwealth of Nations to use its office to closely follow the political and human rights situation in Ghana since the promotion and protection of human rights, democracy, and fundamental freedoms is a core value of the Commonwealth.

The main opposition party also wants the Common Secretariat to engage with a broad range of actors, including government officials, political parties, representatives of civil society, to respect, promote protect human rights in Ghana and call upon the government of Ghana to put a stop to these persecution, harassments, threats, and killings of supporters and members of the NDC.

