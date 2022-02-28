Mintah Akandoh commissions two separate health facilities

Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso, has commissioned two separate Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) at New Somanya and Kwesi Addae Krom in his constituency.

The two facilities fitted with essential medical equipment and valued at GHC250,000 each formed part of the Member of Parliament's (MP) efforts in ensuring access to quality health care delivery in the area, especially among women and children.

Commissioning the facilities over the weekend, Mr Akandoh, who is also the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, said the facility was built with accumulated savings from his earnings and the MP's Common Fund.

While the new Somanya facility has two female wards, a consulting room, a dispensary and an accommodation for the health officials, the Kwesi Addai Krom Health centre has four rooms, with one serving as a consulting room, the other as a dispensary and the remaining two to be used as wards.

The health centre at New Somanya would serve some eight communities , including Aboboyaa, Yaw Gyem, Mamprusi Nsonyame, Toyafie, Dodosuo among others.

The Kwesi Addeakrom facility would also serve about seven communities, including Manso Krom, Awiahfu junction and Santasi junction.

The MP also donated an undisclosed amount of money as seed funds for the operationalisation of the health facility and about five boxes of light bulbs to illuminate the vicinity of the health centres.

Mr Akandoh expressed happiness at how local residents would no longer have to travel long distances for medical care.

"I came to you after 2016 to assess your needs and you asked for CHPS compound. I assured you of my commitment to the construction of such a project. With your help and the little revenue from the common fund, we have managed to put up a seven-room health facility for our people," he said.

He however urged the community members to own and maintain the facility to ensure access to basic health care services as well as promote good and healthy living in the area.

The health officials, the chiefs and opinion leaders expressed appreciation and excitement at the provision of the CHPS compound.

Madam Grace Ansah, a resident, recounting how she lost a relative due to the absence of a local health Centre, said the commissioning of the New Somanye health facility would go a long way in local health care delivery

