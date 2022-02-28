12-year-old girl commits suicide

A 12-year-old girl living with her parents at Mfensi near Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region has allegedly taken her own life.

It is being rumoured that the young girl, an epileptic, drank a bottle of weedicide to end her life.

The police at Abuakwa are yet to establish the cause of death. A police report on the incident stated that autopsy would be conducted on the deceased whose name is being withheld.

The report indicated that around 6pm on February 19, 2022, one Yeboah Emmanuel of Mfensi, reported to the police about the death of his daughter.

According to the father, the young girl was rushed to the hospital in an attempt to save her life but it was too late as she gave up the ghost, whilst under treatment.

“On 19/02/22 about 18:00hours, complainant Yeboah Emmanuel of Mfensi, came to Abuakwa station and reported that on 17/02/22 about 10:30hours his daughter, aged 12, now deceased, and who was an epileptic patient, took weedicide and drank.

“She was rushed to Akropong Health Centre for treatment but she was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, where she died shortly while undergoing treatment.

“Body has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy,” the police report added.

“Coroner’s forms being prepared for the information of the District coroner for postmortem to be performed on the body,” the police report concluded.

