Efua Sutherland Park not for sale — Gender Ministry

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park is not up for grabs.

In a statement dated February 28 and sighted on the Ministry’s Twitter page, it said its outfit had received a plethora of proposals from individuals interested in acquiring the park.

The statement reiterated that the park is owned by the government and is not up for sale.

The park has been inactive for almost a decade.

However, it is not clear what necessitated government’s public reaction.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

