U/W/R Youth Parliament petitions Regional Minister over developmental challenges

The Upper West Regional Youth Parliament has petitioned the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih over some developmental challenges in the region which the youth deemed worthy and urgent of attention.

The petition dated February 15, 2022, and copied to Info Radio raised a myriad of issues concerning education, infrastructure and environmental health for the Minister's attention and action.

The clear communicating and point-specific petition by the youth was jointly signed by the Speaker of the Parliament, Rt Hon James Baba Anabiga and leaders of the two sides of the House, Hon Marizuk Sidik, the Majority Caucus Leader and Hon Noah A. Ngminnie, the Minority Caucus Leader.

On the aspect of education, the youth observed that some yet to be completed projects at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) – formerly UDS Wa Campus – has come to a standstill with little or no active works ongoing.

"We have also however observed that the Hall of Residence Project Contract which was terminated with a non-performing contractor and re-awarded to a difference contractor has progressed significantly with the Eastern Wing currently at the roofing level," the petition read.

They commended the Minister for such moves and further called on him to "appropriately take off non-performing contractors and replace them with contractors who can give the region results."

Similarly, the youth reminded the Minister on his commitment to resolving the infrastructural deficit at the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU) especially the construction of student hostel(s), adding that internal road networks and faculty buildings on the campus be considered by the Minister.

The youth bemoaned that the delay in running degree programmes at the University –as the only Technical University in Ghana not running degree programmes yet– is affecting its enrollment and potential economic gains of the region.

The youth, through the petition, urged the Minister to influence the construction of staff accomodations at the campuses of both SDD-UBIDS and DHLTU.

On forestry and environmental conservation, the youth called on the Minister to conduct investigations on the state of the trees planted under the Green Ghana initiative as they believed most of the trees have died and the few remaining ones need to be saved.

The youth also raised concerns over the seemingly neverending seasonal bushfires witnessed in the region and its associated dangers, saying concerted efforts and coordinated approaches are needed.

They expressed bewilderment the state of the Wa Forest –by Wa Senior High Technical School– which experiences bushfires annually and authorities seem not care.

The youth called for revision of the time for the launch of the National Anti-bushfire Campaign in the region which is observed to have always been launched at a time when most parts of the bush is burnt.

"Climate change varies from region to region and therefore we plead with you to put in place measures to enable an earlier launching of same/similar campaigns this year to safe the bush," the petition stated.

On infrastructure and recreation, the youth pleaded with the Regional Minister to step up action to see to the resumption of work on the abandoned Wa Affordable Housing project, saying "We will be more than glad to see work resume on that project."

The youth, in the petition, told the Minister that the youth of the region were anxiously eager to see the total completion and handing over of the Youth Resource/Sports Complex for the people of the region which they deemed to have been long overdue.

"Hon. Regional Minister, we think the project is long overdue and wish you could do something about it for the good people of the region," the youth pleaded.

The petition was handed to the Upper West Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Peter Maala on behalf of the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih who commended the youth for playing key role in the region's development.

It was also copied to the Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Regional Director of National Youth Authority under whose ambit the Youth Parliament operates, as well as Vice Chancellors of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) and the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU).