[VIDEO]: The military men also stole the 17 control boards in the all excavators, we need justice — Ntobroso residents

Aggrieved residents of Ntobroso community yesterday angrily held a news conference demanding compensation from the NPP government for their houses and excavators that were burnt by the military men 'accidentally.'

They also accused the military men of removing 17 control boards from the excavators before setting them ablaze.

On the 23rd of February 2022, residents of Ntobroso, a mining community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region were hit with a disaster, when military men stormed the community and set excavators and houses on fire.

At a news conference yesterday, the angry residents are demanding compensation.

They vowed to boycott the 2024 elections if government fails to heed their cries.

"We are very angry and we never thought the NPP government could do this to us and we need justice. Again, the military men stole the 17 control boards in the all excavators so they must return them now else something bad will happen," they said.

According to the Queen mother, Nana Akua Abrafi II, who was very worried confirmed this in an interview with the New Crusading Guide Newspaper Ashanti regional correspondent, Nana Ama Takyiaw that she and her elders tried to stop the military taskforce from burning the machines.

She noted that military men refused to listen to their plea and went ahead to burn the machines which were parked for several years.

Nana Akua further disclosed that the Military-led taskforce intentionally set ablaze excavators which belong to one Amos Gyamfi who is also the owner of the burnt house for allegedly engaging in illegal mining.

Three (3) excavators, three houses and a corn mill room also got burnt in the process.

Mr Amos who is the owner of the burnt house disclosed that he and his family have no place to sleep now.

Watch video here: