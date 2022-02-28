CEGRAD-UCC holds first of its 2022 webinar series

The Centre for Gender Research Advocacy and Documentation (CEGRAD), University of Cape Coast has held the first of its 2022 webinar series on the topic, ‘Womanism, African Feminism, and Post-Colonial Feminism.

The Centre for Gender Research, Advocacy, and Documentation (CEGRAD) is a non-teaching Centre established in the University of Cape Coast in 2013. CEGRAD's main focus is on Research, Advocacy, and Outreach and operates under two core departments, Research and Documentation and Advocacy and Outreach. These units support the Director in the delivery of the centre’s mandate.

CEGRAD’s Mission is to engage in theory and practice to position the University of Cape Coast as a leader in gender equality and women’s rights within the academy and beyond, with the vision to create a safe, creative and inclusive space where gender and women’s rights are fully protected.

The Director of CEGRAD and host of the webinar, Dr. Georgina Yaa Oduro in her welcome address indicated that the series was to provide the enabling environment for members of the academy to discuss issues critical to the overall growth of gender studies, specifically, Feminism and application of such knowledge in the wider society.

Dr. Oduro stated that since the roll-out of the series in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, nine sessions have been successfully organized on different aspects of gender studies. She assured participants of an engaging and insightful meeting where their misunderstandings and misconceptions will be clarified.

An Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Akosua Darkwah, observed that Post-colonial Feminism (PF) falls within the ambit of third-wave feminism. She explained that PF refers to non-Western women's feminism after the 1980s and is informed by colonized countries. She reiterated how race, class, and other intersecting variables come together to have an impact on women’s perception of the world.

She explained further that some Africans do not want to be identified with feminism because they associate it with the west. Dr. Martha Donkor, West Chester University, USA, highlighted how African women including traders and farmers have been feminists from time immemorial though they never identified as such. Feminism has always been present in Africa, and is based on the belief in justice and fairness.

She stated that, in contrast to previous years, African feminism has made significant progress, with some centers openly promoting its activities. Africa feminism, she explained, is about the continent's intellectual progress.

Dr. S. N. Nyeck of Emory University, USA. Said womanism is embracing and opens up for both males and females, and is the interpretation of past, present, and future Africana stories. She emphasized the fundamental and important functions that womanism plays in the self-interpretation process. She said Womanism reminds us that prejudice is closer to us than we believe, and warns us against the tendency to view the struggle against injustice as a contextual conflict.