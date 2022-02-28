'Our MCE not missing' — Furious Nzema East Assembly Members react to false publication

28.02.2022 LISTEN

Some 25 Assembly Members in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region have expressed anger at a news publication carried out by the Inquisitor newspaper today about their MCE, Hon. Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah.

They claim the publication is the work of some saboteurs in the municipality who deliberately want to destroy the work of the current MCE and the assembly members for their political advantage.

Reacting to a publication carried out by the Inquisitor newspaper today, Monday 28th of February,2022, titled, "Our MCE is missing," Mr. Daniel Afful, Assembly Member for Tolenu electoral area in Center of Axim, the municipal capital described the publication as false.

He claims the attack on the MCE is out of hatred towards her rather good works.

According to him, the MCE, Hon. Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah is not missing as suggested.

He revealed to this reporter in a telephone conversation this morning that the MCE is even in the office preparing the grounds for the independence day celebration on March 6.

"We are here with our MCE and she's not missing, those doing their propaganda know why they are saying that but for we the assembly members, our MCE is not missing. I just spoke to her this morning, so how can I speak to a missing person," Mr. Daniel Afful further indicated.

He added, "We don't even know where this malicious publication is coming from. And let me say this on record that we have not granted any interview to any media house to warrant this barbaric and false publication."

Mr. Daniel Afful accused one Alfred Meanzah (Eagle) polling station chairman of Ewoku on the ticket of the NPP who has been publishing false information about the assembly of being behind the publication against the MCE.

According to him, Eagle has said on several platforms that he will cause the removal of the current MCE because his boss (former MCE, Frank Okpenyen) was not retained for the second term.

Another Assembly member who expressed unhappiness about the publication was Emmanuel Ebisah, Assembly Member for Brawire electoral area.

According to him, they are ready to find the faceless persons behind the publication and make sure that legal actions are taken against them.

"We can confirm that the supposed missing Nzema East MCE is not missing rather alive and kicking at Axim, the municipal capital because we spoke to her before filing this reporter," he intimated.