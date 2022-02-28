ModernGhana logo
Crack the whip in parliament but in acceptable conduct – Dr. Anane to Bagbin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Governance expert, Dr. Kwaku Anane Gyinde has urged the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to be mindful of unacceptable conduct when cracking the whip in the House.

It can be recalled that last week Wednesday, the Speaker went hard on the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu for overruling a decision he had taken a day before.

In a statement on the floor, a very unhappy Alban Bagbin described the behavior of his deputy as illegal, unconstitutional, and offensive.

Subsequently, in the week, the Speaker of Parliament also blasted Parliamentarians over continuous misconduct in the house.

Speaking to GTV on its Breakfast show on Monday, February 28, 2022, Dr. Kwaku Anane Gyinde who is a governance expert, backed Alban Bagbin to continue enforcing discipline in Parliament.

“Speaker must crack the whip, but it must be done in acceptable conduct. There is too much partisanship in our Parliament,” the Governance expert said.

Alban Bagbin continued, “Parliamentarians must cooperate with the Speaker.

“What we need to know is that the moment the Deputy Speaker sits in the Speaker's seat he has the same powers as the Speaker.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Alban Bagbin has threatened to have Members of Parliament who continue to misbehave in the house arrested by the marshals and thrown out.

He argues that Parliament is a place for serious business to carry out the mandate of the people and not for joking.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
