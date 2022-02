28.02.2022 LISTEN

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has today condemned the military attack on Ukraine by Russia.

In a statement from its Abuja office, the commission stated that it was vehemently against the attack by Russia.

It called on all parties to cease the brewing war and resort to dialogue as a means of settling differences in order to ensure the safety of all citizens and individuals living in Ukraine.

Find the full statement below