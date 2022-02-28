NUGS demand shutdown of UG after a decision by UTAG members to stay on strike

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is demanding the shutdown of the University of Ghana (UTAG) following a decision by lectures to continue their strike action despite the court ruling.

UTAG-UG lecturers were expected to begin academic work today, Monday, February 28, 2022 following the over six weeks strike that was suspended last week.

However, after an emergency meeting on Sunday, UTAG-UG has sent a letter to the management of Ghana’s premium university informing the management that it is unable to commence teaching.

“After extensive deliberations, they directed me to bring to your attention, their inability to comply with the decision of the Business and Executive Committee for the resumption of teaching on Monday 28th February 2022,” part of a letter signed by UTAG-UG General Secretary Prof. Ransford Gyampo to the management of the school reads.

Not pleased by the development, NUGS says it will be better if the University of Ghana is shut down.

“The resolution of the UG-UTAG not to comply with the Business and Executive Committee’s schedule for teaching and learning is rather unfortunate. Students cannot continue to bear the brunt of this strike action. If the teaching is no where in sight, shut down the school,” an official statement from the students' group reads on Twitter.