UTAG-UG refuses to return to lecture halls today after emergency meeting on Sunday

The University Teachers Association (UTAG) chapter in the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, says it will not return to the lecture halls today, Monday, February 28, 2022, for academic work to begin.

Although the school officially opened in January, no academic work has been done as a result of a strike action initiated by UTAG to demand better conditions of service for its members.

Last week, UTAG resolved to suspend the strike after a long battle with the National Labour Commission (NLC) in court.

Subsequently, the management of UTAG in a communique outlined its Business and Executive Committee’s decision for teaching and academic work to commence on Monday 28th February 2022.

Although that directive was expected to pave way for lectures to begin today, UTAG-UG says it will not comply.

After an emergency meeting on Sunday, February 27, 2022, members agreed to remain on strike.

“After extensive deliberations, they directed me to bring to your attention, their inability to comply with the decision of the Business and Executive Committee for the resumption of teaching on Monday 28th February 2022,” part of a letter signed by UTAG-UG General Secretary Prof. Ransford Gyampo to the management of the school reads.

“It explains, This was based on the following reasons: First, the UTAG-National Executive Committee’s decision to suspend the strike, has been rejected by majority of members of public universities in Ghana, and it will not be prudent to commence teaching for few days, only to resume the strike again, given the toll this may likely impose on students and parents.

“Secondly, given the trust deficit between UTAG and government, members indicated their preference to see the outcome of the talks/engagement (not negotiations) initiated by the government to resolve the impasse (which is expected to end on March 4, 2022), before they return to the classroom.”

Below is the UTAG-UG letter in full:

Outcome of Emergency Meeting of UG-UTAG on 27th February, 2022

﻿ Dear Registrar,

An emergency meeting was called to discuss your release communicating the University’s Business and Executive Committee’s decision for teaching and academic work to commence on Monday 28th February 2022, in anticipation of the ratification of the UTAG-National Executive Committee’s decision to suspend the industrial action upon by UTAG since 10th January 2022.

After extensive deliberations, they directed me to bring to your attention, their inability to comply with the decision of the Business and Executive Committee for the resumption of teaching on Monday 28th February 2022. This was based on the following reasons:

First, the UTAG-National Executive Committee’s decision to suspend the strike, has been rejected by majority of members of public universities in Ghana, and it will not be prudent to commence teaching for few days, only to resume the strike again, given the toll this may likely impose on students and parents.

Secondly, given the trust deficit between UTAG and government, members indicated their preference to see the outcome of the talks/engagement (not negotiations) initiated by the government to resolve the impasse (which is expected to end on March 4, 2022), before they return to the classroom.

Kindly be notified accordingly.

Thank you.

Prof Ransford E.V. Gyampo, Secretary UG-UTAG