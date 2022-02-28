ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.02.2022 General News

"We can fetch $70billion from marijuana in 6years" — John Dumelo calls for legalization

28.02.2022 LISTEN

Actor cum businessman John Setor Dumelo is advocating for the legalization of marijuana in the country.

In a recent tweet Mr. Dumelo, also a politician posited that if the government allows the usage of cigarettes and alcohol, products marijuana must also be allowed.

According to him, legalizing marijuana and its associated products in the country will go a long way to fetch some revenue when they are exported.

“Casinos, cigarettes, and alcohol are legal in Ghana but Marijuana is illegal. We spend millions of dollars importing alcohol and cigarettes yet we can make billions exporting marijuana-based products as a country. The legal marijuana market will be worth $70bn in 6 years,” he tweeted.

Kumah Prince Michael
Kumah Prince Michael

Entertainment, Lifestyles and News ReporterPage: KumahPrinceMichael

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Let's pray for Russia and Ukraine—Pastor
27.02.2022 | General News
GJA appeals for more ‘humane’ way of arresting journalists
25.02.2022 | General News
Students, Teachers Nationwide Join The 2021 Coderz League Edition
24.02.2022 | General News
Government begins processes to return vested lands to original owners
23.02.2022 | General News
Continuous engagement with the media critical in the fight against money laundering, terrorism
23.02.2022 | General News
Akyem Oda to host National Cross Country 2022
22.02.2022 | General News
Take active interest, participation in oil resource governance – ACEP charges youth
22.02.2022 | General News
Expedite passage of Surveying Council Bill—GhIS to gobernment
22.02.2022 | General News
Take drastic steps to tackle hi-tech financial crimes, terrorism - ECOWAS region admonished
22.02.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line