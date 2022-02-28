"We can fetch $70billion from marijuana in 6years" — John Dumelo calls for legalization

28.02.2022 LISTEN

Actor cum businessman John Setor Dumelo is advocating for the legalization of marijuana in the country.

In a recent tweet Mr. Dumelo, also a politician posited that if the government allows the usage of cigarettes and alcohol, products marijuana must also be allowed.

According to him, legalizing marijuana and its associated products in the country will go a long way to fetch some revenue when they are exported.

“Casinos, cigarettes, and alcohol are legal in Ghana but Marijuana is illegal. We spend millions of dollars importing alcohol and cigarettes yet we can make billions exporting marijuana-based products as a country. The legal marijuana market will be worth $70bn in 6 years,” he tweeted.