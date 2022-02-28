"Be a leader driven by passion and vision" — Awuah Darko to law students

28.02.2022 LISTEN

Hon. Kwame Awuah Darko, former Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) has charged professional law students to be good leaders driven by passion and vision when called to the bar.

According to him, Ghana needs good leaders to achieve the promises it owed the people.

"If our country is going to stand up to achieve the promise which is owned, all of us have to acknowledge, believe, and know that we have a leadership role in any position big or small that we play and must pay attention to that and live properly. We have good leaders and bad leaders. The fact that you are a leader does not mean you are a good leader. A good leader must be a person who will be driven by passion and vision to improve on what he/she inherited".

He made this known during his speech on the topic "Leadership and his Personal Life Experience: Lessons for Upcoming Lawyers" on the second day of the 2022 SRC Symposium at the GIMPA Law Faculty.

Highlighting the five most important elements of a good leader, he said "a good leader, must possess Human Capital, Social Capital, Natural Resource Capital, Environmental Capital, and Financial Capital in order to lead the people".

Edem Agbana, the Deputy National Youth Organizer of NDC speaking on Youth Development, said a well educational system must be introduced to address the inequality gap in the education sector and a good structure mentorship plan must be put in place to mentor the youth to be great leaders in the future.

He seized the opportunity to urge the law students to mentor their juniors at the law faculty and in society as a whole.

"Youth Development can be done through education, mentorship etc but when you look at each of these components and you take Ghanaian situation I'm not a prophet of doom I still believe that we still have to want it takes to turn narrative and situations around but where we are today if the system continues to be this way then I'm sorry to say there is no hope for this country".

He added, "the education system is a big mess and I think if any government want to address the challenges of education we should be interested in fixing the inequality in the educational system at the basic level so a child born in a rural community will have the same opportunity like the one born in the city that is the problem must be fixed so youth development must start that level which is one thing we all must put pleasure on our leaders and demand accountability and ensure that all these challenges are fixed. Mentorship is a very curious aspect of a leader, he said a structured mentorship plan must be in place for the youth to learn to be a good leader.

"Do we have a structured mentorship plan? No, the older generation is afraid to mentor the younger generation because they think the youth will supersede them and is one of the things that must be fixed too. As lawyers and incoming lawyers let's try and make it a point and mentor especially when called to the bar let's mentor the younger generation."

Prince Selorm Kwame Tokpo, Chief Finance Officer of Ideas Consult Oil and Gas Services Limited and the Chairman of African Brothers Group, speaking on the topic of Law and Finance, advised the students to take advantage of shareholding and ensure the right accounting records are kept as well to ensure dividends are declared at the end of every year.

"If there is an opportunity for u to be paid and there is an opportunity for to cut a share in the deal as payment for your services, I will advise you to go for shareholding rather than an upright payment for your service because if the company does well your returns will be far more than what you have gotten in an outright payment".