Accident on Accra-Kumasi highways kills two people

28.02.2022 LISTEN

An accident that has occurred on the Accra-Kumasi highway has resulted in the death of two people, information gathered by Modernghana News has revealed.

According to reports, the two people died on the sport with some others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The victims of the accident that occurred at Akim Aboabo between Akim Asafo and Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway involved four men as two unfortunately perished.

“There is a fatal Accident at Akim Aboabo between Akim Asafo and Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6), involving a Nissan Pickup and a Loaded Daf Articulated truck, leading to a complete closure of the road,” a Police report of the incident said.

An eyewitness disclosed that the accident occurred when the Nissan Pickup and a Loaded Daf Articulated truck clashed.

He shared, “There were two stationary long vehicles parked on the sides of the road so it appeared to narrow the road and also the view of the drivers.

“On the spot, two people died and two others are in critical condition. They have just been sent to the Osiem government hospital.”

The Police confirm that the Kibi MTTD Accident Prevention Squad (APS) has cordoned and assisting motorists.

In addition, emergency crews, including Ghana National Fire Service Extrication Team, National Ambulance Service EMTs, and Road Safety Management Service Limited are proceeding to the scene to provide the needed support.

Meanwhile, all motorists approaching from Suhum are diverted through Kibi at Apedwa Junction whilst motorists proceeding from Nsutam are diverted through Kibi at Kibi Junction