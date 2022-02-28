Return to lecture halls as we consider referendum results – UTAG order members

The University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, has appealed to its members to return to the lecture halls as its National Executive Committee (NEC) considers the outcome of the referendum by members on whether its six-week old strike should be suspended or not.

All branches of UTAG across the country are holding referenda to decide on whether to agree with NEC’s decision to suspend the strike in compliance with a High Court order or not.

About eight of the branches have so far voted against the decision to suspend the strike.

But in a statement, UTAG said while the referenda will end on Monday, February 28, 2022, NEC will have five days to consider the results and take a final decision.

In the interim, it said, its members in accordance with the UTAG constitution are to return to the lecture halls and teach.

“On the issue of whether or not to return to the lecture rooms after a Branch declares its stand, in accordance with the UTAG Constitution and Bylaws, we wish to urge all UTAG members to kindly return to the lecturer rooms to teach as per the circulars released by the Management Team of the various Public Universities until the NEC of UTAG states otherwise,” the statement signed by UTAG President, Prof. Solomon Nunoo said.

UTAG said going back to the lecture halls to teach will be in compliance with the court’s directive and will afford the association the space to negotiate with the employer on their conditions of service.

“This positions UTAG to comply with the current injunctive order from the Honourable High Court whilst being able to find space to negotiate with the Employer during the period of the temporary suspension action,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the association says it has informed its legal team to take the necessary steps towards the resumption of its strike, in case the results of the referendum makes it necessary.

“We have instructed our legal team to undertake the due and required processes for the resumption of the strike action within the ambits of the law within the stipulated time for completion of negotiations,” the statement said.

The association further said it was optimistic that within the brief period of the suspension of its strike, it will get its demands met.

