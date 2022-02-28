Russia-Ukraine war: No train conveying Ghanaians has been attacked — Minister

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has refuted claims that a train transporting Ghanaians from the Eastern part of Ukraine has been attacked by Russians.

This follows reports that the Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had asserted on Accra-based TV3 that a train conveying some Ghanaians from Ukraine was attacked by Russians.

According to the North Tongu law maker, the Ghanaians escaped unhurt, despite the attack.

Reacting to the claims by the North Tongu MP, during a press conference to update Ghanaians on the situation of nationals residing in Ukraine, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration noted that: “We wish to debunk the unsubstantiated reports such as the allegation that a bus or a train conveying some Ghanaians to the Eastern part of Ukraine was shot at.”

The Minister further called on all persons to be circumspect in their reportage of the developments in Ukraine due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

“These are delicate times, let us all endeavour to stay clear of sensationalism and unconfirmed reports that will heighten tensions at this time…. We have parents and relatives of Ghanaians stuck in a war situation and the least we can do is not to play politics or to be sensational with news that is not confirmed. It is not right. We must stop it,” the Minister said.

She also assured Ghanaians of government’s efforts to ensure that nationals are safe.

“I can assure you that our diplomatic missions are working around the clock in a coordinated manner to secure the safety at all time of our citizens and their evacuation process,” the Minister added.

—classfmonline.com