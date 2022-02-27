Victims of Appiatse explosion to be buried March 11

Nine out of the thirteen persons who lost their lives in the Appiatse explosion would be laid to rest on Friday, March 11.

The mass burial would be held at the old Appiatse park for Ella Baidoo, a 15-month old baby, Akua Nyame, 80, Michael Afriyie,19, Justice Kwesi Takwa, 21, Emmanuel Quainoo, 29, Isaac Benny, 45, Emmanuel Awinguda, 24, Eric Gyimah, 24 and Isaac Anane, 35.

The bodies would be laid in state at dawn and between 0900 hours to 1000 hours, and would all be buried after a church service.

The mortal remains of, Ekow Jackson, 40, Enock Obeng, 40, Daniel Armah, 35 and Martin Quaicoe, 40 would be conveyed to their respective home towns on Friday March 4, 2022, for burial.

An amount of GH￠6,000.00 would also be presented by the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee to each of the bereaved families to facilitate the burial.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley and Chairman of the committee, Dr Isaac Dasmani, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ( GNA).

He said the committee met with relations of the bereaved families and agreed on the conduct of the funeral, adding that, “four people requested to bury their relations in their home towns so we agreed and would provide them with the necessary logistics.”

Dr Dasmani gave the bereaved families the assurance that they would continue to work together and ensure that they give those who lost their lives a befitting burial.

On Thursday January 20, 2022, a truck belonging to Maxam Ghana Limited, which was transporting mining explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mines Limited in the Western North Region got involved in an accident at Appiatse on the Bogoso to Bawdie Highways.

This led to an explosion, which levelled the entire community and displaced the people of the town.

Fourteen people were killed in the process while several others sustained various degree of injuries.

