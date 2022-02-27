Over 220 stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine to arrive in Ghana

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has disclosed that at least 220 Ghanaians who were living in Ukraine are expected to return home following evacuation efforts by the government amidst the turmoil in that country.

According to her, 24 of the stranded citizens are already at the airport in Romania ready to board a Qatar Airways flight to Accra.

Addressing the press on Sunday, the Minister said the government is committed to assisting all those who are willing to return home to do so.

“I am pleased to inform you that, a good number, over 220 of our compatriots have exited Ukraine and should be with us in Ghana soon, and we are earnestly facilitating the safe return of a lot more,” the Minister said.

“24 have arrived in Bucharest, Romania, and our officer on the ground is procuring tickets for them to leave tomorrow [Monday] enroute to Accra.”

She indicated that the Ghanaians being evacuated from Ukraine are headed for Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Czech Republic by bus, and Ghana’s diplomatic officers, honorary consuls and student leaders are facilitating their smooth entry into the various countries, their stay and arrangements for return to Ghana.

“As at midday, today [Sunday] information gathered is that over 460 students have left Ukraine enroute to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Czech Republic. The students will be received by our diplomatic missions, honorary consuls and officials of the students union and associations.”

According to the Minister, the government is only assisting persons who are willing to return home.

Meanwhile, the Minister says the scheduled meeting with relatives of Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine is to allay their fears and assure them of the government’s commitment to ensure their safety amidst the chaos.

That meeting is to take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Center.

—citinewsroom