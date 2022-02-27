ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let's pray for Russia and Ukraine—Pastor

General News Let's pray for Russia and Ukraine—Pastor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Reverend Okoh Lamptey of The Divine Healers Church, District A West 2, has appealed to the citizenry to pray for peace in Russia and Ukraine.

“… Let's be together in prayer for both countries, the leaders of the countries, and the citizens as well,” he said, stressing, the war would disturb world peace.

He said this during the Church's Founders' Day Celebration on Sunday in Accra.

The Reverend Okah said without understanding and the fear of God, there would not be peace and asked Christians to pray without ceasing for understanding for world leaders.

He called for prayers and support for Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine, especially students and also asked that prayers be offered regularly for members of Parliament and Ghana.

GNA

More General News
ModernGhana Links
GJA appeals for more ‘humane’ way of arresting journalists
25.02.2022 | General News
Students, Teachers Nationwide Join The 2021 Coderz League Edition
24.02.2022 | General News
Government begins processes to return vested lands to original owners
23.02.2022 | General News
Continuous engagement with the media critical in the fight against money laundering, terrorism
23.02.2022 | General News
Akyem Oda to host National Cross Country 2022
22.02.2022 | General News
Take active interest, participation in oil resource governance – ACEP charges youth
22.02.2022 | General News
Expedite passage of Surveying Council Bill—GhIS to gobernment
22.02.2022 | General News
Take drastic steps to tackle hi-tech financial crimes, terrorism - ECOWAS region admonished
22.02.2022 | General News
I was selling weed and robbing in Tema at age 11 – Prophet Gideon Baffour (Video)
22.02.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line