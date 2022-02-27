ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop cursing your church members—Pastors told

Social News Stop cursing your church members—Pastors told
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Apostle Prophet Dr Francis Kwadwo Owusu, Founder and General Overseer of the Anointing Prayer and Evangelistic Ministry (APEM), has asked pastors to desist from cursing church members who offend them.

“If you are pastor or a leader of a church, you don't have to curse your congregation because that does not make you a good leader or pastor,” he said.

Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu said no where in the Bible was it said that a pastor could curse a church member over an offence or for leaving his church.

He said pastors were taught to exercise the spirit of empathy and love and that "no decent man of God will curse somebody simply over an issue or for leaving his church."

Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu said issues of curses in churches were being a regular occurrence and urged pastors to make the house of God a place of joy, peace and happiness.

The General Overseer asked pastors to exalt God in all they did and show love to all, not only their church members.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Emergency numbers released for Ghanaians leaving Ukraine to call for help
27.02.2022 | Social News
‘Absentee’ Adwoa Safo an embarrassment to NPP – Inusah Fuseini
27.02.2022 | Social News
Appiah Stadium's video seeks to discredit Most Rev. Prof Asante; disregard it — Methodist Church
27.02.2022 | Social News
UN becoming impotent, it may collapse like the League of Nations if reforms are not introduced — Ablakwa
27.02.2022 | Social News
Police applauded for 'checking' false prophets
27.02.2022 | Social News
Russia-Ukraine war: Ghanaian students land in Romania
27.02.2022 | Social News
The city I live in is calm but I want to leave — Says Ghanaian student in Ukraine
26.02.2022 | Social News
N/E: Man allegedly kills mother over ‘missing’ GH¢100 at Sooba
26.02.2022 | Social News
Chieftaincy disputes on the rise in Volta—House of Chiefs 
26.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line