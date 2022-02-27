ModernGhana logo
27.02.2022 Social News

Weija Leprosarium gets support from Ronkon Foundation

By Nicholas Akussah || Contributor
A Ghanaian non-profit making entity, Ronkon Foundation has donated an amount of GH¢16,000 and 10 cartons of bottled water to the Weija Leprosarium to aid it's activities.

The donation which forms part of the foundation's objectives is aimed at improving lives at the Leprosarium as well as the vulnerable children and adults, less privileged, disabled and orphans in the various communities.

The exercise which happened on Tuesday, 22nd February, 2022 was it's first donation since inception in 2020.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Ronkon Foundation, Mr. Roger Owusu Nkansah stated that the donation was in line with his birthday celebration.

He added that giving back to the leprosarium would serve as a source of motivation to others to emulate.

"I heard about the Leprosarium about ten years ago through the media. I learnt that they were not living in good conditions, they have bad shelter, lack of proper food among others.

"So I decided to do this donation with my hardworking and dedicated members on my 40th birthday, we had initially wanted to give them food items but we also realized that it won't go well, that was why we did only the cash. I am sure other individuals or entities would also follow to help the needy and disabled in our societies," the CEO, Mr. Roger Owusu Nkansah added.

He, however, lamented the poor treatment from the government, adding that there should be a proper mechanism to facilitate the well-being of individuals at the Leprosarium.

Director of Operations at Ronkon Foundation, Mr. Stephen Tsetsekple revealed plans of other worthy activities to be carried out later in the year.

"Just as we did to the Weija Leprosarium, we are also looking at donating to the school of the blind in Mampong in June and in September we also do same to the school of deaf also in Mampong," he said.

"We are also trying to organize some charitable activities to support the less privileged in the various communities," he added.

The management of the Weija Leprosarium in an interaction expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the foundation.

