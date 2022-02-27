Effutu MCE holds clean-up exercise to make Municipality a model in central region

The Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu, Hon Zubairu Kassim on Saturday, February 26, 2022 led residents of the Municipal wide in a clean-up exercise.

The exercise was aimed at making the Municipality the cleanest in the Central region and also to create awareness with respect to the hosting of Ghana's 65th independence celebration in the Central region.

The exercise, which was conducted in all the eighteen electoral areas, brought together all Assembly Members, health professionals, security officers, electoral area coordinators, Assembly staff and the general populace to clean the frontage of homes, drainage system, clearing of weeds to make the Municipality clean.

According to Hon Zubairu Kassim, it was very necessary to have residents committed to making sure their environments are always clean.

“I personally supervised and participated in the sweeping and cleaning on the streets and the desilting of drainage systems, he indicated that the move was necessary to show leadership by example as a way of motivating the residents to keep their surroundings clean always,” Hon Zubairu said.

He mentioned that the Municipality is well-positioned as one of the major traveler and tourist hubs in the Central Region.

He added that the Effutu is the unofficial gateway to Central region hence the need to keep it neat and attractive to both tourists and investors at all times.

He indicated that the clean-up exercise was going to be held periodically to sustain the hygienic conditions always.

“I will make sure that the streets especially the major ones are well swept once every month in order to keep it neat and tidy at all time,” Hon Zubairu underscored

He hinted that, aside from the sweeping and desilting, plans were far advanced by his administration to beautify Winneba with painted pavement.

He wanted to decorate same with flower pots at vantage points for beautification purposes.

The Effutu MCE urged residents to desist from dumping refuse on the streets and endeavor to make the Municipality the cleanest in the region.