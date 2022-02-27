ModernGhana logo
Ashanti Regional Health Directorate 2021 Assessment Performance: Sekyere Kumawu District ranks second

By Ayisah Foster | Contributor
The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate of Ghana Health Service has ranked Sekyere Kumawu District Health Directorate second in the 2021 holistic assessment performance ranking of districts.

The exercise placed Ahafo Ano South West Health Directorate first on the table, with Sekyere Kumawu occupying the second position and Oforikrom Municipal Health Directorate last on the table.

Mr. Lawrence Adinku, District Health Director, Sekyere Kumawu was happy about their performance for the year under review and was grateful to the entire workers of the District Health Directorate.

Speaking to the media, he thanked the District Chief Executive for the area, Hon. Samuel Addai Agyekum for his visionary step, support and commitment to Health related issues in the district.

He said, to him, the second position of his District on the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate table is just the beginning of greater things to come.

Mr. Lawrence Adinku further lauded Barimah Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, Kumawumanhene for his unflinching support to the welfare of Kumawu District Health Service.

It was his prayer that his District would be first on the table in subsequent years.

