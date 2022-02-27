Emergency numbers released for Ghanaians leaving Ukraine to call for help

27.02.2022 LISTEN

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has notified Ghanaians living in Ukraine who are traveling to neighboring countries like Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Romania on the numbers to call for help upon their arrival.

Following the disturbances in Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion, natives and foreigners in the country have been stranded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release dated February 26, 2022, brought out a list of numbers for citizens out there to call for assistance with the evacuation exercise ongoing.

The public is, therefore, cautioned to be on guard for persons who pose as officials helping with the evacuation exercise.

“The Ministry further wishes to advise the general public to be wary of unscrupulous persons posing to be designated officials for the evacuation exercise.”

—citinewsroom