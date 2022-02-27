Prof. Karikari charges partisan media houses to declare their stance

ModernGhana logo
Former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, MFWA, Prof. Kwame Karikari, has asked media houses that have political affiliations to declare their stance to enable a clear distinction between political stations and professional media houses.

According to him, some media houses have resorted to propaganda, abusing press freedom.

Taking his turn at a roundtable discussion on 'Exploring the Boundaries of Freedom of Speech' organized by Citi TV and the National Media Commission, Prof. Karikari stated the political affiliation of some media has influenced news content, demystifying journalistic professionalism in Ghana.

“How do we promote greater professionalism in the media? If media organizations will be sincere with themselves and the public, they must define the character of their media organization. Say, I am for party A or B for us to know they are partisan, and we will not demand professional standards from them.”

Speaking on the recent arrests of Journalists, he indicated that the law enforcers are acting in the right direction, citing a constant abuse of press freedom.

“From where I am observing the media, there has been too much recklessness, too much abuse of press freedom, too much unprofessionalism. So, to some extent, if the law that exists is being used to caution, what we have to ensure is that the law enforcement agencies are legitimately enforcing the law.”

—Citinewsroom

