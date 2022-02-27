ModernGhana logo
27.02.2022 Headlines

First batch of stranded Ghanaian students in Ukraine arrive safely in Romania – NUGS

27.02.2022 LISTEN

The National Union of Ghanaian Students, NUGS, has confirmed that their colleagues in the city of Chernivtsi-Ukraine, have arrived safely in Romania.

They are receiving care from the Romanian government following arrangements with Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We have confirmed very reliably that Ghanaian Students who were in the City of Chernivtsi-Ukraine have arrived safely in Romania 🇷🇴 and are being catered for by the government of Romania as per arrangements made by the @GhanaMFA. Their food, shelter, and basic needs are all being taken care of. Train to Hungary safely on the move as well.

Meanwhile, according to NUGS executive in Ukraine, 21 students are at the Hungarian border getting ready to enter Hungary, whiles about 150 students have set off from Ukraine to Hungary including about 400 Nigerians.


Speaking with the Honorary Consular-General in Budapest and the Ghana Ambassador in Prague, they preferred the students remain in one place (something like a refuge status). This is to help them to know their total number and arrange for air tickets.

However, if a student already has a ticket, they can be taken to the airport and flown to Ghana.

Early on, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said a list of students in Ukraine has been obtained and efforts are far advanced to evacuate them.

“Following the closure of the Ukraine airspace, it has become challenging to airlift our compatriots from Kiev and other parts of the country. Hence, the only viable means is by land to neighboring countries such as Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia, and Hungary.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also indicated that relevant Ghanaian missions and Honorary Consuls are on standby to help the students who have already begun their road trip to Hungary and Romania.

“The officials of relevant Ghanian diplomatic missions and Honorary Consuls are on standby to facilitate the passage of students who had commenced their journey by road to Romania and Hungary.”

The Ministry urges Ghanaians in Ukraine, to keep calm as measures are being finalised to ensure their safe evacuation.

—citinewsroom

