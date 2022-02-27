Appiah Stadium's video seeks to discredit Most Rev. Prof Asante; disregard it — Methodist Church

The Methodist Church Ghana has taken exception to a video in circulation, capturing a known political activist in conversation with its immediate past Presiding Bishop, Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante at an event ground.

The political activist, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, is seen in the video interacting with Most Rev Prof Asante, who is also the former Chairman of National Peace Council, and later calling him hypocrite for not commenting on the current conditions under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo .

