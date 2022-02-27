ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Appiah Stadium's video seeks to discredit Most Rev. Prof Asante; disregard it — Methodist Church

Social News Appiah Stadium's video seeks to discredit Most Rev. Prof Asante; disregard it — Methodist Church
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Methodist Church Ghana has taken exception to a video in circulation, capturing a known political activist in conversation with its immediate past Presiding Bishop, Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante at an event ground.

The political activist, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, is seen in the video interacting with Most Rev Prof Asante, who is also the former Chairman of National Peace Council, and later calling him hypocrite for not commenting on the current conditions under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo .

—3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
‘Absentee’ Adwoa Safo an embarrassment to NPP – Inusah Fuseini
27.02.2022 | Social News
UN becoming impotent, it may collapse like the League of Nations if reforms are not introduced — Ablakwa
27.02.2022 | Social News
Police applauded for 'checking' false prophets
27.02.2022 | Social News
Russia-Ukraine war: Ghanaian students land in Romania
27.02.2022 | Social News
The city I live in is calm but I want to leave — Says Ghanaian student in Ukraine
26.02.2022 | Social News
N/E: Man allegedly kills mother over ‘missing’ GH¢100 at Sooba
26.02.2022 | Social News
Chieftaincy disputes on the rise in Volta—House of Chiefs 
26.02.2022 | Social News
Savannah Region rep for TV3's Ghana Most Beautiful pays courtesy call on Buipewura
26.02.2022 | Social News
15% increase in transport fares takes effect today
26.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line