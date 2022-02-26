The city I live in is calm but I want to leave — Says Ghanaian student in Ukraine

26.02.2022 LISTEN

Prince Ekow D. Heer, a Ghanaian student in Ukraine said he and his compatriots are eagerly waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine.

He said although the city he lives in, Dnipro is relatively peaceful, he does not want to take chances hence, his desire to leave.

Speaking on the mid day news with Emmanuel Samani on TV3 Saturday February 26, he said “For now, Dnipro City is very calm but I don’t know what is going to happen next. So I have to move fast to the border line of Poland and see what will happen next, the bus is ready.”

Meanwhile, the first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine has been safely evacuated to Romania, 3news.com can confirm.

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration via Ghana's Mission in Berne, Switzerland.

The Ministry on Friday night conceded that as a result of the difficulty in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace, arrangements were rather made the evacuation be by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.

—3news.com