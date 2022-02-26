ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.02.2022 Social News

The city I live in is calm but I want to leave — Says Ghanaian student in Ukraine

The city I live in is calm but I want to leave — Says Ghanaian student in Ukraine
26.02.2022 LISTEN

Prince Ekow D. Heer, a Ghanaian student in Ukraine said he and his compatriots are eagerly waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine.

He said although the city he lives in, Dnipro is relatively peaceful, he does not want to take chances hence, his desire to leave.

Speaking on the mid day news with Emmanuel Samani on TV3 Saturday February 26, he said “For now, Dnipro City is very calm but I don’t know what is going to happen next. So I have to move fast to the border line of Poland and see what will happen next, the bus is ready.”

226202243612-0f72ym3xxs-stduent

226202243612-ptkwn0y442-stduent

Meanwhile, the first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine has been safely evacuated to Romania, 3news.com can confirm.

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration via Ghana's Mission in Berne, Switzerland.

The Ministry on Friday night conceded that as a result of the difficulty in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace, arrangements were rather made the evacuation be by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.

—3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
N/E: Man allegedly kills mother over ‘missing’ GH¢100 at Sooba
26.02.2022 | Social News
Chieftaincy disputes on the rise in Volta—House of Chiefs 
26.02.2022 | Social News
Savannah Region rep for TV3's Ghana Most Beautiful pays courtesy call on Buipewura
26.02.2022 | Social News
15% increase in transport fares takes effect today
26.02.2022 | Social News
Nigerian kidnapping kingpin Onwuamadike sentenced to life
26.02.2022 | Social News
UPSA lecturers kick against suspension of UTAG strike
26.02.2022 | Social News
Consulting France on how to stabilize security in Africa and Sub Sahel is shameful — Nana Oduro Kwarteng
26.02.2022 | Social News
Poet joint calls to end police brutality in Dagbon
26.02.2022 | Social News
Oduman Zongo Chief honoured with citation
26.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line