26.02.2022 Social News

N/E: Man allegedly kills mother over ‘missing’ GH¢100 at Sooba

26.02.2022 LISTEN

A 45-year-old man, Zakaria Alhassan has been remanded into police custody for allegedly killing his own mother over his missing GH¢100.

The incident occurred at Sooba, a community in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The man was said to have shot his 71-year-old mother when she tried to intervene in an argument he was having with his siblings, in which Alhassan accused them of stealing his GH¢100.

Speaking to Citi News, the West Mamprusi Municipal police commander, DSP Cosmos Awe said they are still investigating the matter.

“He has been arrested and on remand. He went out and when he returned he reported his missing money of GH¢100. It ensued into an argument with his family and he went in for a gun, shot his mother from the back from the right hip which penetrated from her back. Investigations are still underway to determine what exactly caused such action from him.”

—citinewsroom

