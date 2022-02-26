Your demand for increased salary is legitimate but gov’t has no money – Ofori-Atta to civil servants

Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that although the demand from civil servants for a salary increase is legitimate, government is broke.

The admission of the country’s worrying financial situation comes on the back of the strike from the University Teachers Association (UTAG) of Ghana that lasted six weeks before it was suspended last Wednesday.

UTAG decided to strike to demand an improved conditions of service to ensure members earn more.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Wa in the Upper East Region last Monday, Ken Ofori-Atta stressed that indeed teachers and all other civil servants have a case when they push for an increase in salary.

Unfortunately, the Finance Minister insists that government has no money hence difficult to satisfy civil servants.

“I look at teachers and civil servants, for example, and I will be the first to admit that the salaries are indecent; nobody will argue with that.

“So, yes, there is a legitimate demand for more and there is a legitimate reality that there is no money,” Ken Ofori-Atta shared.

He continued, “So, what do we do as a society? Then, you ask me to give you more salary; which is fine. Then, I say: ‘But it is your colleague civil servants who collect the money who are not collecting the money, so, how can you, responsible for collecting the money, not collect it and then tell me to give you the money. That will be another issue.”

The town hall meeting was organised to sensitise and educate Ghanaians in the Upper East Region on why the government needs the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The government is confident that once the levy is approved by Parliament, it will be able to accrue additional revenue for various projects.