Gov't to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine to Moldova, Belarus and Hungary

Government has finally decided to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine to neighboring countries – Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary – due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Friday February 25 said “The Ministry through its Mission in Berne, Switzerland and the Honourary Consulate in Ukraine are in touch with the Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders.

“A list of students has been compiled to facilitate an evacuation exercise.”

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) had maintained that evacuating Ghanaian students from Ukraine is the single most effective response to the conflict.

In a petition to the government on Friday February 25, NUGS said “We therefore make the following recommendations which must all be geared ultimately towards evacuation, Parliament should direct and supervise our mission in Switzerland through the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs to take immediate steps to make food, water and sanitary materials available to students while preparation for evacuation is underway.

“The embassy must improve its communication with students and establish formal means of giving out information to reassure the students who are losing hope in our systems.”

The Government of Ghana had earlier expressed concerns about the safety of Ghanaian students in Ukraine following the conflcit with Russia.

In series of tweets on Thursday February 24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said “The Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or in government places of shelter, as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures.”

