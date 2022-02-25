Police Officer in Lamashegu shooting incident granted bail, case adjourned to March 23

The Police officer who allegedly shot a driver for refusal to stop at Lamashegu in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern region was on Thursday, February 24, 2022 granted a GH¢10,000 bail by the Tamale Circuit Court.

The officer, General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour was dragged to the court for the alleged shooting of a young man who was driving an unregistered Toyota Camry vehicle on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Presenting facts of the case before the court, the prosecution after amending the facts it presented earlier, said the accused was the leader of the officers detailed to monitor crime along the stadium forest road.

The prosecution informed the court that while on duty, the victim who was driving an unregistered Toyota Camry upon seeing the police team made a U-turn and sped off.

The Prosecution said the accused, seeing the young man made the U-turn, jumped into the police vehicle and gave the victim a hot chase to the Lamashegu chief’s palace, where he shot into the car through the backdoor, and the bullet hit and lodged in the right hip of the occupant of the vehicle.

However, Lawyer for the defendant, argued that the facts presented by the prosecution were inaccurate.

He urged that the accused, acted professionally in accordance with his work, and appealed to the court to give them ample time to provide adequate facts to counter that of the prosecution.

The lawyer further pleaded with the court to grant the defendant bail while he prepares strong facts to defend his client.

The officer was then granted the Ghc10, 000 bail, and the case has been adjourned to March 23, 2020.