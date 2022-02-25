ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.02.2022 Social News

Mass burial for Appiatse explosion victims slated for March 11

Mass burial for Appiatse explosion victims slated for March 11
25.02.2022 LISTEN

The Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee has set March 11 for the mass burial of persons who lost their lives in the Bogoso-Appiate explosion in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The explosion occurred on January 20, 2022, after a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited got involved in an accident resulting in the explosion.

Thirteen persons lost their lives while many others sustained varying degrees of injury.

In an interview with Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni-Valley, Isaac Dasmani, said families who prefer a private burial will be allowed to do so.

“Today [Friday] we met the bereaved families and had a discussion where the decision to have a mass burial for the deceased was taken. We set March 11, 2022, for the burial. Some families however begged to bury their dead privately, which we agreed to.”

The Appiatse disaster was one that destroyed a whole community, claimed lives, and left several others injured.

The National Disaster Management Organisation with support from well-meaning Ghanaians, companies and organisations, has been taking care of the people by providing them with relief items and a temporary shelter since January 20, 2022.

Currently, the rebuilding of the community is ongoing, whiles the committee inaugurated to probe the disaster has presented its report to the government.

A support fund has also been set up by the government to help the rebuilding efforts and also offer support to the people.

The government has fined Maxam company, which was responsible for transporting the explosives through its subcontractors $6 million.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has since directed that $5 million of the amount be used in the rebuilding of the community.

“Accordingly, I have directed the Minerals Commission to ensure that the said Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000.00) is paid to Appiatse Support Fund, in accordance with the agreed terms of payment,” the President said.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Your man is your first baby, pamper him – Ladies advised
25.02.2022 | Social News
Ada West records 357 teenage pregnancies in 2021
25.02.2022 | Social News
YARO intensifies programme to improve youth access to reproductive health services
25.02.2022 | Social News
NMC doesn’t exist to defend media practitioners blindly – Yaw Ayeboafo
25.02.2022 | Social News
Journalism lecturer pushes for professional certification of journalists
25.02.2022 | Social News
GII lauds CHRAJ for disqualifying former PPA boss from holding public office for 10 years
25.02.2022 | Social News
Court gives police one month to complete probes into Asamakese Chieftaincy violence
25.02.2022 | Social News
Private sector CEOs worry over negative mindset of young graduates
25.02.2022 | Social News
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Evacuating students most effective response — NUGS to gov't
25.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line