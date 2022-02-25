Mass burial for Appiatse explosion victims slated for March 11

25.02.2022 LISTEN

The Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee has set March 11 for the mass burial of persons who lost their lives in the Bogoso-Appiate explosion in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The explosion occurred on January 20, 2022, after a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited got involved in an accident resulting in the explosion.

Thirteen persons lost their lives while many others sustained varying degrees of injury.

In an interview with Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni-Valley, Isaac Dasmani, said families who prefer a private burial will be allowed to do so.

“Today [Friday] we met the bereaved families and had a discussion where the decision to have a mass burial for the deceased was taken. We set March 11, 2022, for the burial. Some families however begged to bury their dead privately, which we agreed to.”

The Appiatse disaster was one that destroyed a whole community, claimed lives, and left several others injured.

The National Disaster Management Organisation with support from well-meaning Ghanaians, companies and organisations, has been taking care of the people by providing them with relief items and a temporary shelter since January 20, 2022.

Currently, the rebuilding of the community is ongoing, whiles the committee inaugurated to probe the disaster has presented its report to the government.

A support fund has also been set up by the government to help the rebuilding efforts and also offer support to the people.

The government has fined Maxam company, which was responsible for transporting the explosives through its subcontractors $6 million.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has since directed that $5 million of the amount be used in the rebuilding of the community.

“Accordingly, I have directed the Minerals Commission to ensure that the said Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000.00) is paid to Appiatse Support Fund, in accordance with the agreed terms of payment,” the President said.

