Journalism lecturer pushes for professional certification of journalists

A journalism lecturer, Karl Tufuoh, has suggested that prospective journalists be certified before practice to improve the standards in the profession.

He noted as an example that “nobody who has not been to law school can practice law.”

“Maybe the GJA and the National Media Commission should approach the government to take a look at those who will be allowed to practice journalism.”

Mr. Tufuoh noted for example that there are proposals from the Institute of Public Relations to certify all public relations practitioners.

“Maybe that is what journalism needs because all of us listen to various media houses and where people are treading, there is a very thin line between being defamed and fair comment.”

Mr. Tufuoh was contributing to a roundtable discussion on freedom of speech and media freedom on Friday held by Citi FM in collaboration with the National Media Commission.

This was in the wake of the arrest of some persons, including a broadcaster, for comments made on air that were deemed unlawful.

“It turns out invariably that the majority of those people are those who have not been to some form of journalism school,” Mr. Tufuoh observed.

The roundtable discussion also featured the lawyer, George Sarpong, the founder of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Prof. Kwame Karikari, and the Managing Partner for Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, Ace Ankomah.

It was moderated by Vivian Kai Lokko, Head of News at Citi FM and Citi TV.

