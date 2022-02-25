SHS students must be involved in breast cancer education — Dr Wiafe Addai

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has appealed to Senior High School students to involve themselves in the crusade against breast cancer in their various localities.

She said, that can be done if they avail themselves to be educated on the disease which is the number one killer cancer among women.

She believed that if they have the knowledge of the disease, they would be in a better position to educate their families about the misconceptions around breast cancer.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai said this during free breast cancer screening and education at the Kumasi Wesley Girls' Senior High School in Kumasi, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The exercise was part of activities in celebrating the school's Students Representative Council (SRC) week.

According to Dr Wiafe Addai, if the children are educated on the myths surrounding the disease, like its been caused by witchcraft, they will grow up well informed.

"Most women believe that breast cancer is caused by witchcraft and can only be treated spiritually. After failed treatments, they will end up at the hospital where a little can be done to help them," she posited.

This, she asserted, "if the children also educate their families on the disease, it will reduce the premature deaths among breast cancer patients after being enlightened on its causes, treatments and prevention by their children."

Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, asked the students to report early to the hospitals if they detect any unusual lumps in their breasts for prompt actions to be taken.

The headmistress of the Kumasi Wesley Girls' Senior High School, Very Rev Monica Afriyie Ntiamoah, in thanking Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai and her team for the exercise, admonished the students to adopt the Self-Breast Examination (SBE) method to regularly check for any unusual lumps.