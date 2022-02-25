Soldiers allegedly kill two-year-old child at Ntoboroso

The Association of Small Scale Miners in the Ashanti Region have said some suspected military men have allegedly burned a two-year-old child to death at Ntobroso in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The two-year-old child according to them was allegedly burnt after fire from an excavator which was set ablaze by the soldiers razed down a house where the child was fast asleep.

Chairman of the Association of Ntobroso Nana Twumasi in an interview with 'Dr Cash', host a political show "Dawbrem" on Kumasi based OTEC FM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 said the child who was in the house got missing immediately after the entire structure was burnt to ashes.

Dozens of military officers had to flee for their lives following a clash with the angry youth of Ntobroso in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The Assemblymember of the Area Hon Charles K. Nsiah who spoke to OTEC reporter earlier on said the military personnel, numbering over twelve “stormed the community Wednesday morning and burnt some excavators which were stationed in the community.”

According to him, the soldiers while burning the excavators torched some nearby structures, burning two houses, some containers and electricity poles in the community.