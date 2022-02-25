ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.02.2022 Social News

Police foil attack on motorists, gun down one robber at Obuasi

Police foil attack on motorists, gun down one robber at Obuasi
25.02.2022 LISTEN

A Police operation has foiled an intended robbery attack on passengers and motorists on the feeder road between Nyamebekyere-Kokotenten which is robbery prone in Obuasi.

The operation has led to the shooting of one of the suspected robbers.

Four other suspected robbers who were not within the range of the Police escaped arrest and are being pursued.

Police report shows that at about 5:30 am on Thursday, February 24, 2022, intelligence was gathered that some persons were planning to rob passengers on the feeder road between Nyamebekyere – Kokotenten, which is a robbery prone area.

On receipt of the information, a Police team was dispatched to patrol that stretch of the road on board a private Hyundai Grace when they encountered five men armed with guns.

The armed men on seeing the private Hyundai Grace vehicle fired into the vehicle with the aim of robbing the passengers.

The Police team returned fire and killed one of the suspected robbers while the rest who were far from the Police team fled into the bush.

The deceased was later identified as Yaw Obolo, about 35 years of age.

A locally manufactured single-barreled gun, eight (8) BB live cartridges and one Itel mobile phone were retrieved from the scene.

Residents of the nearby community assisted the Police while they combed the area in search of the rest of the robbers but they were not successful.

The deceased, Yaw Obolo, has been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Police Administration assures the Public of doing all within their power to bring the rest of the suspected robbers to face the law.

The public is also urged to support the Police with credible information to help arrest such miscreants.

---DGN online

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Court gives police one month to complete probes into Asamakese Chieftaincy violence
25.02.2022 | Social News
Soldiers allegedly kill two-year-old child at Ntoboroso
25.02.2022 | Social News
Ejura Traditional Council commiserates with family of murdered watchdog committee leader
25.02.2022 | Social News
Armed Military Personnel Burnt Down 13 Bedroom House And 3 Excavators At Ntobroso
25.02.2022 | Social News
Russia-Ukraine war: It's difficult getting money from the ATMs - Ghanaian student reveals
25.02.2022 | Social News
Ukraine attack: Foreign students are being evacuated to Poland, Romania, Slovakia - Ghanaian student reveals
25.02.2022 | Social News
Madina MP Xavier Sosu pushes for tightened security at court houses after gunshot incident
25.02.2022 | Social News
Xavier-Sosu files urgent question to ensure protection of judges
25.02.2022 | Social News
Rights are not absolute; free speech may have criminal consequences – Ace Ankomah
25.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line